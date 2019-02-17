Emergency response in the region got a boost, thanks to a hefty grant from a Black Hills-based philanthropic group to the American Red Cross.
The John T. Vucurevich Foundation gifted $100,000 to the American Red Cross in Central and Western South Dakota in December, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
Most of the grant, $75,000, will go toward a new emergency response vehicle. In 2018, the Red Cross responded to more than 400 disasters in the Dakotas region. Those responses include events like house fires, tornadoes and the Vineyard Wildfire near Hot Springs.
"Today, our iconic emergency response vehicles remain at the heart of our disaster relief and recovery work," the release states. "These highly visible vehicles provide our volunteer workforce with recognized and trusted means to easily reach people in need."
The other $25,000 of the grant will support the Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign, a program that installs free smoke alarms in homes, helps families create fire escape plans and educates people about home fire safety.
Here's a roundup of some of the other grants awarded in the region recently:
Youth & Family Services
In January, the Lemley Memorial Trust presented a check for $24,000 to Youth & Family Services in Rapid City. Proceeds from the trust are restricted to photography equipment and supplies, art classes, library materials and similar educational items, according to a release from YFS. On Feb. 5, Black Hills Impact announced its gift of $5,375 to Youth & Family Services. In December, Altrusa International of Rapid City presented YFS with $4,000 to support he expansion of its Care Closet project. Care Closet provides household supplies and hygiene products to girls.
Liberty Superstores
In December, Liberty Superstores employees raised and donated $18,000 to organizations in the Black Hills, according to a news release from the company. Those donations included $9,000 to United Way of the Black Hills, $7,000 to YFS holiday families program and $2,000 to the Veterans Administration in Sturgis.
Battle Creek/Keystone Volunteer Fire Department
Black Hills Energy presented $15,000 to Battle Creek and Keystone volunteer firefighters on Jan. 22. The gift will go toward remodeling the Battle Creek fire station.
Black Hills by Choice – Southern Hills
A new giving circle recently formed through the Black Hills Area Community Foundation gave $12,500 to nonprofits in the Southern Hills last fall. The Black Hills By Choice – Southern Hills circle in November announced gifts to the following Southern Hills nonprofits: $1,750 to Boys and Girls Club of the Black Hills for its Teen Tech program; $1,010 to the Edgemont Library for updates and renovations; $2,500 to Women Escaping a Violent Environment for roof repairs; $1,000 to Hot Springs Ministerial (food pantry) for a turkey and ham drive; $2,870 for Youth & Family Services, Southern Hills for mental health care; $2,870 to Operation Black Hills Cabin for transportation help; and $500 to Red Cloud Indian School for its Lakota Language Project.
NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources
In November, the South Dakota Community Foundation presented a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant to NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources in Deadwood. According to a release from the foundation, the funds will help NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources, which helps low- and moderate-income families with home rehabilitation.
Pennington County attorneys
Members of the Pennington County Bar Association voted in December to donate $7,500 to 17 Black Hills nonprofits. A news release from the association says it donated $500 to the Club for Boys in Rapid City. Other nonprofits to receive funds were Guardian Tree, Steven Zinter Foundation, BHCH/Giving Tree, Youth & Family Services – Girls Inc., Juvenile Services Center, Allen Youth Center, Black Hills Works, Hope Center, Children's Museum of the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Lifeways, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Rural American Initiatives, Working Against Violence Inc. and Meals on Wheels.
Rapid City Club for Boys and Girls Inc.
By participating in "No Shave November," the Rapid City Police Department and Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine Center raised approximately $7,000 for the Rapid City Club for Boys and Girls Inc. The organizations presented the check in early December, according to a news release.
Custer County Search and rescue
On Jan. 8 Black Hills Energy donated $5,000 to the Friends of Custer County Search and Rescue, according to a news release from the energy company. The funds will help the group buy a commercial drone to aid in its search and rescue operations.