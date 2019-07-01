A local youth literacy organization recently received more than $7,000 to help with its mission.
Black Hills Reads received $7,250 for new books and eBooks from First Book, a nonprofit "focused on equal access to quality education for children in need," according to a news release from Black Hills Reads.
First Book awarded the funds as part of its OMG Books Awards: Offering More Great Books to Spark Innovation. Black Hills Reads, which is a United Way of the Black Hills initiative, said in the release it will use the funds to recruit more partners to help local students achieve early literacy.
“It truly takes a village to help children reach their goal of third grade reading proficiency. With this award, we will be able to bring new, high-quality, contemporary books to the kids we serve,” Kayla Klein, director of Black Hills Reads, said in the release. “This will make a tangible difference as we work to spark a love of reading and increase access to rich literature which is essential to learning."
A separate news release from First Book says $14,500 was awarded to two South Dakota schools and organizations. South Dakota was among nine states in the first cycle of awards, and more will be granted throughout the year. First Book estimates more than $12 million in books will be distributed, according to the release. Awardees also use the funding to select books and eBooks from the First Book Marketplace.
You have free articles remaining.
The program is driven by research showing how literacy and access to resources affect educational success, according to the release. "Research indicates that just the presence of books in the home improves educational outcomes, yet low-income communities across the U.S. are plagued by vast ‘book deserts’ — with one community having only a single book per as many as 830 children."
“We know that access to books and eBooks makes a significant difference in a child’s future success,” Kyle Zimmer, First Book president, CEO, and co-founder said the release. “Children do not thrive in deeply under-resourced environments and too many of the schools and programs have far too little. This deprivation has long-term consequences for the children, their families, their communities and our nation. This could not be more urgent. With the OMG Books Awards, First Book and Black Hills Reads are investing not only in the future of the kids we’re reaching, but in the overall well-being of our nation.”
Hope Center awarded $72,000
The John T. Vucurevich Foundation has awarded the HOPE Center a grant for $72,000 to cover operating costs for the coming year, according to a news release.
Located in Rapid City, the HOPE Center is a drop-in day center for the homeless and people living in poverty. It provides advocacy and resources to help people regain homes, employment and other necessities.