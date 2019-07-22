A year of hands-on learning and fun awaits 30 local kids, thanks to two companies that invested in YMCA of Rapid City's 2019 Kids Campaign.
The 2019 Kids Campaign sponsors annual YMCA memberships for children so they can participate in summer programs and youth activities. F3 Gold, a company primarily focused on gold exploration in the Black Hills, and Big Rock Exploration, a technical consulting firm, each sponsored 15 kids through the Kids Campaign.
Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz are the founders of the Minnesota-based F3 Gold and Big Rock Exploration companies.
“We are very happy to be able to support local youth and help them to experience the incredible outdoors of the Black Hills National Forest, but the true reward comes from seeing their eyes light up when learning about rocks and minerals,” said Bergmann, president of F3 Gold.
Beyond financial support, F3 Gold and Big Rock companies are volunteering to help teach geology sessions at the YMCA’s Giraffic Park Day Camp. The day camp is for children who have completed first through fifth grades; some openings are still available for the remaining two-week sessions this summer.
Participants can choose from classes including hiking, fishing, outdoor education, arts and crafts, drama, music, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and more. One popular option has been interactive geology lessons; the curriculum was created by project geologists at F3 Gold and Big Rock Exploration. The companies also donated rocks and minerals from the Black Hills that are used in the YMCA’s outdoor education and STEM curriculum.
“We are very excited to get kids interested in rocks and minerals, but more importantly to bridge the gap in understanding the science of geology and the importance of rocks and minerals in our modern society and daily life,” said Lentz, vice president of F3 Gold.
You have free articles remaining.
“F3 and Big Rock have been terrific partners,” said Keiz Larson, chief development officer at YMCA of Rapid City. “They are actually teaching classes on geology and nature and rocks, and the opportunity for them to share their knowledge and excitement with the kids is terrific. It gets kids excited to see adults that are excited about a career choice. The interaction with kids and adults is something pretty special.”
Businesses and organizations that invest in YMCA programs positively affect children’s lives now and in the future.
“Partnerships are so important to the YMCA. The terrific financial support that we have received from F3 Gold and Big Rock Exploration has benefited the Rapid City community, but more important is their continued commitment to teaching kids at YMCA Giraffic Park,” Larson said. “I’m sure that the time that they have spent with the kids will inspire future geologists and kids who love nature.”
The Kids Campaign runs year-round and ensures that children who need the YMCA’s programs have access to them, Larson said. The cost to sponsor an annual YMCA membership for a child is $95 this year. Last year, the campaign sponsored memberships for 2,600 children.
“We have a wonderful donor base within the community, and it’s always very exciting when a business outside the community invests in Rapid City,” Larson said. “We are always looking for other businesses who have the YMCA mission and vision of community.
To register kids for Giraffic Park Day Camp, or to donate to the 2019 Kids Campaign, go to rcymca.org.