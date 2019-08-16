Clean comedy and '90s music.
Both will be part of this weekend's show, "Stand Up & Rock For Kids: A benefit for Kids in Crisis."
Local standup comedian Kyle Yamada will entertain, as will '90s cover band Flannel with a special acoustic show.
Proceeds from the event go to benefit Kids in Crisis, an outreach of Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City. Kids in Crisis works with local organizations and nonprofits like Children’s Home Society, DSS/Child Protective Services, Abbot House and Safe Families, to help children in Rapid City and the Black Hills area.
Yamada, a Rapid City native, performed stand-up in Los Angeles in the early 2000s before he left the business, re-dedicated his life to Jesus and started a career in education. He started doing stand-up again recently, according to his website, because he feels led by God.
"At first, I was very resistant to the idea, but I now understand that God wants to use me to help show people who Jesus is through my comedy," he says on his website.
Flannel, based in the Black Hills, plays an eclectic mix of '90s hits, from pop to rock to funk to grunge. "Everything has to be fun!" is the band's declaration on their Facebook page.
For more information, visit @kyleyamadacomedy and @Flannel90smusic on Facebook.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Theatre in the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.
Tickets are $15-$18 in advance at www.performingartsrc.org/ or 394-1786, or $20-$22 at the door.