A seed of an idea has blossomed into a beautiful garden, accessible to everyone at Bella Vista Care and Rehabilitation Center.
“It started as a dream project and vision by a wonderful person, Alaina Meyer,” said Kelli Olmsted, director of rehab at Bella Vista. “We have tried several different types of gardens in the past, (such as) pallet gardens which allowed residents to plant, but then were difficult to lean over and help care for the rest of the summer.”
Meyer, a USD doctorate student from Lennox, was planning a capstone project for her occupational therapy degree. “My family has always gardened together,” she said. “I decided on the garden idea because people in a care facility — especially with dementia — often aren’t aware of what’s going on outside regarding weather and temperatures. Their care plans for well-being could really benefit when they participate in outside activities like gardening.”
After collaborating with Olmsted and the Bella Vista staff, Meyer researched designs for “wheelchair-accessible and aesthetically-pleasing raised beds,” as well as the best kinds of plants. She set specific goals for utilizing the center’s courtyard, a large space that was preciously plain and relatively unused. “We thought these were perfect,” Olmsted said.
Meyer also planted seedlings with residents, and “the reactions were priceless,” Olmsted said. “Individuals who often had increased anxiety or wandering were able to sit and respond to the process of planting. The smiles, increased talking and sometimes (happy) tears made this project worth pursuing.”
Because her educational term at Bella Vista was short, Meyer researched grants or a community group of volunteers that Bella Vista could contact when they were ready to build. “I thought they could make the raised beds and gardens someday down the road,” she said. Construction seemed indefinitely on hold.
Linda Peterson’s friend, Norma Brugman, has been a resident at Bella Vista for about a year and a half. “Norma and her husband, Bruce, are retired teachers; they’ve done a lot here in Rapid City,” she said. “They also were great gardeners. They have a beautiful home.”
Peterson said Bruce heard of Meyer’s garden plans and immediately became an enthusiastic and generous supporter. “She (Meyer) was telling Bruce about it, and he basically asked, ‘How much would it take to make it a reality?’”
“He (Bruce) said, ‘Get me plans and a budget and we’ll do this,’” Meyer said. Soon, other donations came in, making the project possible. “My dad is a contractor, so he helped me with planning and supply lists. We even made a mock-up raised bed at home during Easter Break.”
A weekend for construction was set, and Meyer organized supply delivery. She and Olmsted reviewed the courtyard, and decided on placement. When the big day arrived, so did the volunteers.
“A whole bunch of volunteers showed up,” Meyer said, including her parents, Doug and Kathy Meyer of Lennox. “Lots of people with family or friends affected by dementia came, and staff, family members and therapists,” she said.
Sod was removed and replaced with leveling sand, which was topped with carefully positioned pavers for wheelchairs to smoothly transition off the sidewalk.
Once the beds were built, donated bird feeders, a fountain, soil and specially chosen plants filled the patio. “Visually, it is very stimulating, with a lot of purple flowers — after all, it is an Alzheimer’s garden,” Olmsted said. “We have petunias, dwarf sunflowers, straw flowers (we often have residents touch these because they feel different than they look), marigolds (natural mosquito repellant), petunias, and moss roses. We have a few (beds) designated for vegetables that change and produce, which is good to watch for the natural progression.”
Olmsted also described the herb garden as therapeutic for residents, including lavender (calming), purple basil (can be appetite stimulus, and has anti-inflammatory properties), rosemary (can also be appetite stimuli and can aide in digestion, reduces fatigue and forgetfulness), tarragon (said to help support cardiovascular health), and parsley (said to be used for a diuretic).
“It’s amazing to see how it all fell into place, and a lot of fun to see residents outside,” said Meyer. “It’s everything and more than I imagined it could be.”
Olmsted agreed. “We have had great reactions from staff. They are checking in on how the garden is growing, and are now taking residents outside to look at flowers, herbs and vegetables. Families are excited, asking how they can help. Residents are excited (now that it is warm) to sit out by the flowers and reminisce about past gardens. They enjoy watching the plants change. We feel very blessed to have gotten the support from families, staff and community,” said Olmsted.
With the infrastructure rooted in place, future potential is unlimited.
“We ultimately plan to keep it going year after year,” Olmsted said. “We have plans this fall to re-pot some of our plants for an indoor garden, and we have had some suggestions on different vegetables for next year. I feel excited to see this garden thrive every year for years to come.”
And the project’s bounty of happiness will continue through the seasons.
“Anybody who wants to can go out there,” Peterson said. “Everyone sees it from the windows all around. I think it’s really amazing.”