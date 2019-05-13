The Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club will be distributing $30,000 in grants, according to a news release from the organization.
The club is seeking grant applications for the funds, which come from the recent Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo held in conjunction with the South Dakota Youth Hunting group and Naja Shriners.
Approximately 70 percent of the funds will be distributed to organizations that work with diabetes education and research. The other 30 percent is for youth development projects and other Rapid City area community organizations.
Over the past 20 years, the club has distributed approximately $500,000.
All applications must be received by May 31. Applications are available online at portal.clubrunner.ca/101337. For more information, contact Bill Scholl at 209-6455.
Wax for wishes
Rapid City middle school students will bring a whole new ball of wax to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
From 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on May 13 and May 16, sixth-grade students from West Middle school will put on a “Wax Museum Night" where students will bring to life some of the most influential people in history.
A news release from the school district says each student chose a deceased famous person who made a positive impact on the world. To prepare, the students write a report, then a speech. Finally, they make a costume.
On Wax Museum night, the students will be stationed throughout the school, frozen like wax sculptures. They’ll have jars next to them and whenever a patron puts money in the jar, they’ll come to life and give their speech.
All of the proceeds from the events will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.