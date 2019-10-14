The Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation will host its sixth annual Gallantly Forward Gala this week to support veterans and their families.
Black Hills-area veterans and supporters will be at the gala, which is Saturday, Oct. 19, in LaCroix Hall at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
In 2012, New Underwood native Derr died by suicide at age 25. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after he served or led 500 missions in Iraq and Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army.
Soon after Derr's death, his family founded the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation to advocate and help veterans, and inform and educate the public about struggles such as PTSD, traumatic brain injury, suicide and homelessness that many veterans face.
"We honor Colton by assisting his fellow veterans and their families and respectfully ask that you become involved in this battle," Haley Austin Derr, Colton Derr's younger brother and foundation president, wrote in a press release about the event. "It's imperative that the public and our veterans' families understand that coming home does not mean the war had ended; it is our responsibility as a community to support our warriors and your assistance is greatly appreciated."
About 2.7 million Americans soldiers have deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001, according to the foundation. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says an average of 20 veterans a day die from suicide.
The foundation's annual gala includes a social hour, dinner, speakers, silent and live auctions and live music by Orion Potter and The Starfellows. The master of ceremonies this year is Dr. Julie Ertz, and the main speaker is Army Sgt. Major Adin Salkanovic.
A native a Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Salkanovic enlisted in the Army in 1999 as an armored reconnaissance specialist. His six deployments include four tours to Operation Iraqi Freedom and two in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with events starting at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. They are available at sergeantderrfoundation.org or by phone at 545-2505.