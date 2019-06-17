The mission of the Sandwich Ministry is just that: to make more sandwiches to feed those in need. Thanks to the support of a recent grant, that goal will become reality.
The Sandwich Ministry, which is part of the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, currently makes 200 sandwiches every two weeks on Saturday mornings and distributes them the next day at the Club for Boys.
“We discovered that the Recreational Vehicle (RV) Ministry had been providing early Sunday morning breakfast for the homeless and struggling at the Club for Boys for many years,” said Caroline Castle, coordinator of the Sandwich Ministry. “We asked if we could piggyback our ministry onto theirs, and the Sandwich Ministry was born. The sandwiches are specifically meant to augment the breakfast foods provided by the RV Ministry. Our sandwiches, we hope, will provide lunch, dinner and even next-day’s meals.”
The Sandwich Ministry has operated since August 2018, recently branching out into the collection of shoes, socks, clothing and toiletries that are available on Sunday mornings along with the RV Ministry’s free-clothing collection. The Sandwich Ministry was recently awarded a $1,200 grant from the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church to help the ministry expand its reach.
The Sandwich Ministry has big goals for the future.
“The dream of the Sandwich Ministry is to find a partner church we can train and equip to cover the alternate weeks we cannot cover,” said Castle. “Although the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church congregation generously supports our ministry, we can afford to mount the sandwich-making operation only twice a month. We are actively searching for another church to cover the alternate weeks so that sandwiches can be provided every single time the RV Ministry meets, which is 52 weeks per year.”
Castle said the Sandwich Ministry feeds between 150 and 200 people every time it has sandwiches to distribute.
“We have had nothing but enthusiastic reception to our sandwiches by the recipients, and often people have asked for sandwiches on the alternate Sundays when we cannot attend. There are plenty of hungry people in Rapid City, and it is a joy to provide nourishment for them,” she said.
To find out more about the Sandwich Ministry — or to donate funds or in-kind items such as bread, meat, condiments and clothing — call 393-1526.