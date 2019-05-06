Shelby Klein of Lemmon was one of more than 1,700 current University of Iowa students who recently helped raise almost $3 million for the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Klein and others raised the money during the 25th annual UI Dance Marathon Feb. 1-2 at the Iowa Memorial Union, according to a news release from the university.
At the event, students unveiled the total of $2,960,403.25, which supports pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advances cancer research. The event also celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
Dance Marathon is the UI's largest student organization and has raised almost $28 million since 1995.
Regional nurse wins Daisy award
Registered Nurse Billie Jo Lewis recently won the Daisy Award, according to a news release from Regional Health.
Lewis works on the medical-surgical unit at Regional Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital in Rapid City. The Daisy Award, according to the release, is a national program for nurses across the United States who go above and beyond for their patients and community.
Lewis was nominated by two patients.
“When reading that the DAISY Award was for extraordinary nurses for the extraordinary work they do every day at the bedside, I instantly thought of Billie Jo. She is a stellar example of how nurses should strive to be. I believe she kept my family and me at the center of my care,” the patient said, according to the release.
Another patient wrote: “She’s like the grandma that you go to when you need to talk or a pick-me-up. … I nicknamed her ‘drill sergeant’ because she used to be in the service.”