"Warm hearts can warm our community."
That was the sentiment behind a collaborative coat drive that gave away more than 500 coats, mittens and scarves this year in Rapid City.
Helene Duhamel, public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said local law enforcement groups — the sheriff's office, Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department — partnered with the Great Plains Tribal Health Board for the drive.
On Nov. 10, they gave away the coats at Gateway Autoplex in Rapid City. The event also included a meal.
Duhamel said the event also fit well with law enforcement's MacArthur Foundation Safety + Justice efforts.
Erik BringsWhite, with the tribal health board, said in a news release from the sheriff's office that he was thrilled with the response.
“It was a huge success! We gave away all the coats and then a number of little ones arrived late so we took them to Walmart and bought them coats too. It was Native and non-Native — a great community event,” said BringsWhite.
'Soap for Hope'
Regional Health Information Technology User Access Team is collecting laundry soap for the Hope Center in Rapid City.
Dubbed "Soap for Hope," the drive collects soap for the Hope Center's laundry facility. The effort lasts until Dec. 6, and items will be delivered Dec. 7.
To contribute, drop laundry detergent at the Medical Office Building, Suite 304, the Help Desk or the reception desk at Concourse. Powder detergent is preferred.
For a full list of the Hope Center's needs, visit hopecenterrapidcity.org and click "DONATE" in the menu at the top of the page.
SD substance abuse program receives national award
The South Dakota Army National Guard Substance Abuse Program received the Secretary of Defense Community Drug Awareness Award.
According to a news release from the S.D. National Guard, the award was presented Oct. 18 at the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes, in Arlington, Va.
The award is presented annually to the best drug demand reduction program from the previous fiscal year within each service, the National Guard, the defense agencies and field activities.
According to the release, military service members are the target audience of the program, but it has expanded to include other youth and adults. Program staff are involved with youth K-12 in Character Counts initiatives, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Red Ribbon Week activities.
Adults receive support through town hall events and coalition partnerships, and things like Prescription Drug Take Back events engage the elderly.
Award criteria included maximizing the use of department demand reduction resources to effectively reach the targeted audience; participation in Red Ribbon Week observances; and program impact and achievements.