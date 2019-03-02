The South Dakota Community Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 South Dakota Fund grant to the Mammoth Site of Hot Springs, according to a news release from the foundation.
Funds will help the site increase accessibility for visitors, according to the release. The site's former staircase to the sinkhole that visitors can tour, called the "bonebed," was demolished and a new, wider set of stairs with an elevator was installed.
Newly designed ramps throughout the bonebed are lowered, and are now completely handicapped-accessible. The change is part of a $1.6 million renovation and expansion of The Mammoth Site.
Since the site's sinkhole building was enclosed in 1984, accessibility laws have changed and the Mammoth Site's visitation has risen. Approximately 100,000 people visit the site each year, the release said.
“The Mammoth Site would like to give a Mammoth Thank You to the South Dakota Community Foundation for the grant award of $20,000 to allow us the ability to make our wholly unique working paleontological bonebed more accessible to our 100,000 plus annual visitors," said Presston Gabel, business manager and chief operating officer of the site. "Without the help of the South Dakota Community Foundation, this project would not have been completed.”
The South Dakota Fund awards grants thought the year to support culture, economic development, education, health and human services. For more information, visit sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-nonprofits/sd-fund-grants/
First Interstate Bank's Day of Giving
First Interstate Bank recently gave $22,500 to nine South Dakota nonprofits.
Rapid City Arts Council received $4,000; YoungLife of Rapid City, $2,000; Feeding South Dakota, $1,500; Salvation Army, $1,000; Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, $1,000; TREA, $1,000; SDGives, $1,000; American Legion Post 22, $1,000; and Abbott House, $10,000.
The awards were presented during the bank's Day of Giving social on Dec. 11, according to a news release.
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity
SpartanNash, which owns Family Fare Supermarkets, raised $179,500 with a nationwide scan campaign from Feb. 6-17.
According to a news release from SpartanNash, stores across the Midwest gave customers the option to donate $1, $5 or $10.
All of the money raised in the campaign will go to Habitat for Humanity partners in across the country, including Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. It received $4,100, and is the only South Dakota chapter to benefit from the campaign.
Youth & Family Services
American Family Insurance's Dreams Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Youth & Family Services.
The foundation asked customers to nominate nonprofits for the grant. Barbara Chapman nominated YFS "because the work they do is vital to our community," according to a news release from American Family Insurance Group.
Volunteer nominations open
The Helpline Center's annual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards are now open for nominations.
Each year, the center takes nominations and awards volunteers in the Black Hills area in four categories: youth, group, adult (two divisions), and corporate humanitarian.
All of the nominees will be included in the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 21, where the winners will be announced. Tickets are $30 apiece, or $300 for a table of 10 and available on eventbrite.com.
To nominate a volunteer, visit helplinecenter.org.