A memorial fund has been created for a North Dakota man who died last month in the Black Hills.
Nathan Hoag, of Arthur, N.D., died on July 27 after police say a tree fell on him while he and a group were riding ATVs in the Black Hills. Hoag and the others stopped to put on rain gear.
A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up online at gofundme.com/f/nathan-hoag-memorial-fund, with a stated goal of raising $77,777. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised $2,175.
Hoag, 44, was a farmer who loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing and "playing outside on anything fun and fast," according to his GoFundMe page. The money raised will go to Hoag's family, to help bring in this year's harvest.
"He was looking forward to good year of Corn Beans and Wheat. He could not pass a field with out bragging about it," the site says.
Summerset Girl Scout volunteer wins award
Nicole Yeary from Summerset recently won the Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons council's Firestarter Award.
The award recognizes a volunteer "whose leadership and enthusiasm for Girl Scouts has ignited a flame of excellence amongst other volunteers," according to a news release from Girl Scouts—Dakota Horizons. It is peer-nominated, and approved by the council's board of directors.
Yeary is the Service Unit Manager for the Foothills Service Unit and Co-Leader of a Cadette Girl Scout troop. She has volunteered with Girl Scouts for eight years, according to the release, and makes all other volunteers feel valued and included.
She received her award at a Honoring Excellence recognition event on June 22 in Fargo, N.D.
“Nicole’s passion and belief in the Girl Scout Mission is evident to everyone around her,” CEO Marla Meyer said in the release. “She has truly ignited a flame of excellence within her Girl Scout community and beyond, and we are excited to recognize her achievements with this award.”
Black Hills FCU donates to Abbott House
Black Hills Federal Credit Union recently presented $25,000 to Abbott House to support its Building Bridges Capital Campaign.
Abbott House is a private charity that provides residential treatment services to youth and families in the Rapid City area, including intensive treatment, foster care and independent living services. The organization currently operates two other therapeutic foster homes in the Black Hills.
A news release says the campaign seeks to expand foster family services in Rapid City by building two more foster homes in the Elk Vale area in eastern Rapid City.
Each home will have six bedrooms for youth ages 10 to 17 and two independent living apartments for adults 18 and older who have recently aged out of the foster care program.