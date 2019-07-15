More than 50 people were celebrated for their volunteer efforts during a recent awards luncheon in Rapid City.
Helpline Center hosted its fourth annual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards on May 21 at the Best Western Ramkota. A news release from the center says more than 320 people attended the event, which recognized the nominees and award winners.
Winners were named in five categories: Youth, Adult Up and Coming, Adult Shining Bright, Group, and Corporate Humanitarian. This year's winners were: Youth, Molly Larson; Adult Up and Coming, Stacy Nehring; Adult Shining Bright, Myron Longden; Group, Black Hills Works Volunteer Group; and Corporate Humanitarian Category, Jolly Lane Greenhouse.
Black Hills Urgent Care and Surgical Hospital Volunteers of the Month for 2018-2019 were also recognized.
Youth category winner
According to Helpline Center, Molly Larson identified dating violence as an issue that youth in our community face. She volunteered with the student-led project Take ACTion, which encourages teens to speak out about issues that young people face through theater performances with support presentations. "Molly has done a great job at overcoming these challenges by building relationships with trusted adults to work alongside the projects that she is involved in," the center wrote.
Adult Up and Coming category winner
Stacy Nehring is one of the founders of the recently formed non-profit the Live Like Lilli Foundation. It was formed after Stacy and Josh Nehring’s 13-year-old daughter, Lilli, died in a car crash in August 2017. Stacy Nehring seeks to channel Lilli’s optimism and desire to help others. She also started “Builder’s Clubs” in middle schools across Rapid City, which aim to get kids off their phones and serving in their communities.
Additionally, she has started a “Moms Making a Difference” group in Rapid City where she brought about 20 women together to plan monthly volunteer projects throughout the community.
Adult Shining Bright winner
Myron Longden volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates program and is working on a case that started in 2013.
"He never misses a beat when it comes to advocating for the children, and never misses speaking to all involved with the case," the release says. Longden has traveled 14,246 miles around the state and put in more than 2,600 documented hours on his casework. "Myron’s dedication to the CASA Program and the children of our community is an elementary example of a giving and loving individual who puts others first!"
Group winner
The Black Hills Works groups deliver multiple routes of meals for homebound seniors every month. They help about 50 seniors each time they go out. "The volunteers from Black Hills Works are positive, passionate, and a joy to work with. They show up for all of their volunteer shifts with smiles on their faces and say hello to other volunteers, sometimes giving hugs. They make a difference in the lives of the seniors they deliver to by brightening their days and helping provide very important nutrition.
"Because of them, many seniors in Rapid City get a little extra cheer throughout the week," the release says.
Corporate Humanitarian winner
Jolly Lane Greenhouse donated the use of their facilities for Flutter Productions' FashionABLE: All-Ability Threads fashion show. The fashion show featured the work of 15 diversely-abled designers served by Black Hills Works. The 15 designers were partnered with 19 volunteers from the community to create their designs. Jolly Lane and its staff provided the space for free, and multiple staff members helped with loading, cleaning, promoting, setting up, decorating, making popcorn, "repeatedly shoveling the walkways during the snowstorm on the evening of the performance," and tearing down after the event.