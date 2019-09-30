A motorcycle group raised more than $300,000 for LifeScape of Rapid City during a recent event.
Hamsters USA raised $318,344 for the nonprofit, donating the funds during their annual meeting, according to an Aug. 6 press release from LifeScape. A South Dakota-based nonprofit, LifeScape helps children and adults with disabilities.
During the event, 4-year-old Arianna Blakemore of Sturgis, and her family, spoke as ambassadors for LifeScape. The nonprofit has helped Blakemore greatly, according to the release, after battling many obstacles already in her short life.
Jamie Miller delivered Arianna at 31 weeks; after spending two-and-a-half months in the NICU, Arianna went home on continuous oxygen.
In utero, Arianna was diagnosed with clubfoot. When she left the hospital, she was also diagnosed with arthrogryposis, which contracts the joints, fixing them in one position. For Arianna, it affects her ankles, elbows, wrists and fingers. She was also diagnosed with spastic cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease.
Arianna had her legs cast 18 times, and had two surgeries on each of her legs, according to the release. Through the castings, the family met LifeScape. Since then, Arianna has started physical, occupational and speech therapy.
She still uses a wheelchair as her primary mode of transportation, but has started to walk short distances on her own. She is also starting to talk more, "and while it’s not always clear what she’s saying, she’s pretty vocal and makes her needs known," the release says.
“Arianna is quite a handful when she wants to be, and all of the LifeScape team has always been amazing and calm with her. Arianna loves playing at therapy and is excited when she sees us drive up to the building," Miller said in the release.
Also during the event, John McCarthy received the 2019 Chrome Heart Award, "in recognition of his incredible spirit, longstanding commitment to the motorcycle community, and especially for his dedication to the care of children in need."
$75K granted to eight West River nonprofits
Eight nonprofits in western South Dakota received grant awards in June from the South Dakota Community Foundation.
A news release from the foundation says two nonprofits received awards through the South Dakota Fund Grant: Catholic Social Services received $5,000 for its Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder project, and the Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead received $10,000 for a study regarding their restoration campaign.
Six Community Innovation Grants, each for $10,000, went to Black Hills Playhouse, Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills, Mniluzahan Okolakicipayi Ambassadors, Rural America Initiatives and Youth & Family Services, Inc.
You have free articles remaining.
The Black Hills Playhouse will use the money to train more teaching artists to work with "special populations using creative theatre techniques." Black Hills Special Services will host two summer camps.
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills wants to increase access and participation in music education programs at General Beadle Elementary. Mniluzahan Okolakicipayi Ambassadors (MOA) will continue educating the public about the history of the transfer of Rapid City Indian School Lands into what is now known as North Rapid City.
Rural America Initiatives wants to expand its Winter Art Market, held annually over Thanksgiving weekend in Rapid City. Youth & Family Services, Inc. will pursue programs to help youth in Rapid City transition from junior high into high school.
In July, the community foundation awarded $10,000 to the Hope Center to support its day-to-day operations as a day center for the homeless and people living in poverty.
Clinic receives grant
The Community Health Center of the Black Hills received a $3,500 grant from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation for the 2019 Food Security grants earlier this year.
According to a news release from the health center, the money will support the clinic's Prescriptions for Food project.
Community Health of the Black Hills operates medical, pediatric, oral health and school-based clinics. Clinic staff said they often see patients who also have food insecurity issues. The Prescriptions for Food project will give those patients food vouchers for fresh produce.
BHFCU employees give to charity
Employees at Black Hills Federal Credit Union recently raised funds and supplies for a number of charitable organizations, according to a news release from the credit union.
As part of their project to benefit animal shelters in their community, employees collected and donated supplies — including pet food, toys, kitty litter, cleaning products — and raised $1,800.
Employees also raised more than $500 for the Family Visitation Center in Sioux Falls, which provides a safe place for supervised family visitations; and donated 18 units of blood during a blood drive for Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services.