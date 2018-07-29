Dress for Success is about helping women succeed by giving them the clothes and interview skills they need to score new jobs. Thanks to the hard work of the board members who launched a local Dress for Success chapter in November, women in the Black Hills are now able to benefit from all the organization has to offer.
A worldwide nonprofit organization, Dress for Success’ mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence by giving them a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help them thrive in work and life.
“There’s an obvious need in our community for these services, and we’re so happy to help fill this need for local women,” said Sarah Baker, executive director of Black Hills Dress for Success. Baker, who works at Adecco Staffing in Rapid City, knew it was a natural fit to become involved in Dress for Success and to help women secure employment.
Dress for Success’ other board members include Amanda Dokter of Ketel Thorstenson, Kristi Johnson of Black Hills Power, and Susan Hardina of DBE Radio. With the help of the board members and community donations, Dress for Success has already gathered a great deal of apparel. The first donation was organized by the Rapid City Fire Department last winter, and the donations of gently-worn women’s clothing, accessories and shoes—many of which are brand-name items—have been rolling in ever since.
So far, the Black Hills Dress for Success boutique, which is located at Rushmore Mall, has outfitted five women with head-to-toe business attire for their job interviews. Clothing is available in all sizes and for jobs in every kind of industry, from clinic scrubs to business casual to dresses and suits. In fact, if the boutique doesn’t have an item that a woman needs, she can get it at Clothes Mentor, a Rapid City business that has partnered with the nonprofit.
Each woman who comes into the Dress for Success boutique meets with a personal assistant who helps style her, in addition to working on interview skills. If the woman secures the job following her interview, then she can return to the boutique to pick out a week’s worth of separates to wear to work. Three of the five women that the Black Hills chapter outfitted have secured their jobs, returning for their first week of clothing.
“It’s amazing to see a woman walk out of the dressing room wearing a new outfit she feels comfortable in. She comes out walking a little taller and feeling a little better, which can help her ace her job interview,” said Dokter.
“This whole experience is more life altering for these women than they ever expected it would be,” added Hardina. “It starts a domino effect of positive changes in their lives.”
How does a woman qualify for Dress for Success? She will be referred by one of Dress for Success’ nonprofit partner agencies from which she is already receiving services. Also, the woman must have a job interview scheduled to qualify for Dress for Success’ services.
“Seeing these women’s transformations has brought me to tears several times,” said Baker. “I feel grateful to share this experience with them.”
The organization is always seeking volunteers who can help with sorting clothes, styling, and helping with interview skills. For more information on Dress for Success-Black Hills, to make a donation, or to volunteer for the cause, visit blackhills.dressforsuccess.org/ or find them on Facebook.