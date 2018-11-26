A grant will allow to West River colleges to improve learning and nutrition on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Oglala Lakota College, Purdue University and South Dakota School of Mines & Technology were awarded a $25,000 grant from the Ford College Community Challenge (Ford C3), according to a news release from Mines.
The grant will be used to design and build a multipurpose learning center and greenhouse for the Lakota people of the Pine Ridge Reservation on the Oglala Lakota College He Sapa campus in Rapid City.
According to Mines, the project is tied to a program at Purdue and Mines called Engineering Projects in Community Service (EPICS) "where undergraduate students earn course credits for participation in teams that tackle real-world problems." The Lakota EPICS team includes students and professors from all three schools.
“We have to dream big,” Bryant High Horse, a Sicangu Lakota elder, mentor, cultural adviser and instructor with Oglala Lakota College, said in the release. “I’m really happy that Purdue and SD Mines have come. Instead of a partnership, I always say we’re becoming family, or tiwahe. (relatives in Lakota).”
Ford's funding enables the construction of the initial greenhouse, which project leaders hope will be used as a teaching center that integrates STEM, culture and food-sovereignty topics. The release says the number of greenhouses on Pine Ridge is growing; this OLC-based facility will "offer research and development opportunities to help community members."
“This is about so much more than a greenhouse project,” Amanda Ruiz, an OLC and Mines student who is helping lead the project, said in the release. “This is about building mentorship, this is about the youth, this is about passing on the wide range of traditional knowledge to the generations to come. There are so many unspoken needs, and we can build diversified community solutions around this project. This is a holistic effort that can become an example for other tribal communities.”
Students will work as small engineering-design teams as leaders will guide the process.
“All of our reservations are food deserts,” said Madison Phelps in the release. "Food sovereignty is the greatest independence a tribe can have."
Phelps, an Oglala Lakota College student who is majoring in pre-engineering and tribal law, is part of the project, is among those on the project. After finishing at Oglala Lakota College, she plans to transfer to Mines to complete a degree in civil engineering with emphasis in sustainability.
“Having a greenhouse that teaches about traditional foods is something our community can really use," she said. "It gives me hope.”
YFS receives $2K grant
Rapid City's Youth & Family Services recently received a $2,000 grant to create a seed-starting system.
A news release from YFS says the seed starter is intended for the organization's planned future greenhouse classroom at its 120 E. Adams Street facility. YFS plans to partner with an EPICS team from School of Mines to design and construct the seed-starting system.
The grant was provided through Farm Credit Services of America's Working Here Fund. The greenhouse will feature traditional, hydroponic and aquaponic growing systems, along with vermicomposting.