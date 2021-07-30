Old Chicago raises $11,000 for Black Hills Works

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to make sure we would make a really big impact for these nice folks and for the people they represent and take care of,” Malmberg said.

Malmberg visited the Rapid City location Thursday to present the check to BHW staff, who said they were grateful for the new partnership.

“Black Hills Works has a very strong tie to the community, and I’m glad Mike recognizes that,” Foundation President Andrea Serna said. “We thought it was a fabulous opportunity to partner with a new restaurant in town. They selected us because of our unique mission, and we wanted to honor that as well.”

BHW will use the money to help fund its community involvement. Serna said one of the organization’s biggest focus is on community life, which encompasses anything from the Special Olympics, going to Rapid City Rush games or other out and about activities, volunteering and giving back to the community and transporting people to Summer Nights downtown on Thursday nights.

BHW also plans to connect Old Chicago with its employment support specialists to get people with disabilities employed at the restaurant.

Old Chicago’s donation will not be a one-time occurrence. Serna said the partnership will be a true partnership, “not just a transaction.”

“I feel like it’s a lot more impactful to select one group and do all the donations to that group rather than spread pennies around everywhere and nobody really gets very much help, so we’re going to continue the partnership. When we have fundraisers they will be with these guys. And if they do anything and need some help and assistance, they can ask us, our employees, managers and, if I’m in town, will all be happy to volunteer. Those are all things we want to continue,” Malmberg said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.