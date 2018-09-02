A small-town health care organization rose to the challenge — an $80,000 challenge, no less.
The South Dakota Community Foundation said Philip Health Services met a challenge grant to raise $80,000 from supporters over a two-year period.
In May, the community foundation announced in a news release that it would grant another $20,000 to Philip Health Service so it can establish a $100,000 endowment fund at the South Dakota Community Foundation.
Funds will be invested, and over time, earnings will create a long-term revenue source to support that organization.
“Because of the high level of support provided by the South Dakota Community Foundation and various donors, our patients will benefit from the ongoing financial gifts that the endowment offers,” said Jeremy Schultes, Philip Health Services administrator. “Philip Health Services is very pleased to establish the foundation.”
Philip Health Services is made up of a critical access hospital, nursing home, two rural health clinics, assisted living center, physical therapy and home health agency.
The Philip Health Services Foundation will hold an endowment fund, as well as dedicated funds for immediate needs like equipment, repairs, expansion and employee training.
To donate to Philip Health Services, visit sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-advisors/existing-funds/demaris-paulson-nesheim-philip-health-services-fund/ or send your donation by mail to: South Dakota Community Foundation, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501. Be sure to indicate the dollars are for the Demaris Paulson Nesheim – Philip Health Services Fund.
Dahl gets IT help
The Dahl Arts Center has a new computer server thanks to a community donation.
Zach Routt from Dacotah Bank presented the gently used server to Mike Lemay of Black Hills Energy and Emma Rivers with the Rapid City Arts Council.
Lemay, a board member and IT volunteer for the Rapid City Arts Council, spearheaded replacing what a news release from the bank described as "the current out-dated system that the RCAC and Dahl Arts Center has been running on for the past several years."
Routt, a technical manager for the bank, presented the server to the Dahl Arts Center in May, and it should work well in its new home.
“It’s great when you get the tech staff from several area businesses working together to support the community,” said Dan Ray, a Dacotah Bank technical employee who also volunteers for the RCAC. “It’s a great way to pay it back."
Regional to commission breast cancer mural
Regional Health is putting out the call to artists for a large scale mural in Art Alley to bring attention to breast cancer awareness month.
The winning artist will receive $500 cash and $150 for supplies to create the mural. Submissions need to be in by Sept. 15 and can be made to dhirsch@regionalhealth.org. A winner will be chosen Sept. 21.
Area youth lead grant effort
Black Hills Youth Philanthropy, a program of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, awarded $5,000 to two local organizations this year.
A news release from the foundation says that students learned about philanthropy and community issues during the eight-month-long program.
For the 2018 school year, the students focused on arts and education. They vetted the grants through research, writing an application, inviting local groups to apply and voting for two winners.
Winners were Wellfully and Rapid City Arts Council. Both organizations were presented their checks on May 15 at the Dahl Fine Arts Center in Rapid City.
Wellfully received $1,300 to help purchase supplies for the Life Above and Beyond (LAB) art therapy class.
Rapid City Arts Council received $3,700 to continue the Murals for Change program in partnership with the Pennington Country Juvenile Diversion.
Rapid City student receives $2K scholarship
A Rapid City student received a $2,000 scholarship earlier this year.
Lana Nielsen was awarded the Service From The Heart Scholarship for $2,000 in May. The college scholarship is funded by Pizza Ranch and Coca-Cola, according to a news release from Pizza Ranch Restaurant.
Nielsen, who works at the Pizza Ranch on Stumer Road in Rapid City, was nominated by the restaurant’s franchisee, Steve Cronin. She was one of 10 people in the nation to win the scholarship this year.
To apply, candidates must write an essay that details how they exemplify “Service From The Heart” for restaurant guests. The general manager of the restaurant is also asked to submit a letter of recommendation for their team member.
“She is the epitome of a team member who strives to give Service From The Heart to every guest,” Cronin wrote in his recommendation.