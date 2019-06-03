Rapid City-area credit unions joined the response to help flood victims on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation earlier this spring.
A news release from the Credit Union of the Dakotas said five credit unions delivered approximately 7,800 bottles of water to Lakota Federal Credit Union at the end of March.
In March, extreme flooding was compounded when a water main break left many people on the reservation without drinking water. Shayna Ferguson, manager of Lakota Federal Credit Union, said the credit union had purchased the last pallet of water from the nearest Sam's Club to hand out to residents, but soon ran out.
Black Hills Federal Credit Union, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, Sentinel Federal Credit Union, Med5 Federal Credit Union and Highmark Federal Credit Union delivered the water over two days.
Lakota Federal Credit Union staff distributed the water via the "Rolling Rez" bus, taking it to hardest hit areas like Wounded Knee, Red Shirt, North Route and Sharps Corner, according to the release.
Though the broken waterline was fixed within three days, flooding continues to plague the region.
To make a contribution to the Lakota FCU, send checks to Attn: Shayna, Flood Assistance Fund; PO Box 196; Kyle, SD; 57752.
Modern Woodmen donate $720K in 2018
Modern Woodmen of America donated $721,902.52 to organizations and people in western South Dakota in 2018, according to a news release from the organization.
The contribution includes $558,100.35 raised by local Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs, partnered with local groups, according to the release.
Local Modern Woodmen members also spent 8,691 hours volunteering in western South Dakota in 2018.
Additionally, Modern Woodmen’s financial representatives in West South Dakota donated $1,064.73 worth of free youth educational programs to local schools and youth organizations, educating 2,012 children about topics like financial literacy, nutrition, ecology and public speaking.
Fundraising dollars matched
The South Dakota Community Foundation recently awarded $20,000 to three South Dakota nonprofits, including the Rapid City Arts Council.
A news release from the South Dakota Community Foundation said the money was awarded to nonprofits that raised $80,000 each for their organizations over a two-year period.
Boys & Girls Club of Aberdeen Area and Friends of South Dakota Public Broadcasting were the other nonprofits to receive the $20,000 awards.
Separately, in May, the South Dakota Community Foundation awarded a $15,000 grant to the American Red Cross, according to a news release.
The release says the funds will support the Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign, and to buy an emergency response vehicle.
Launched in 2014, the Home Fire Campaign includes response, recovery and preparedness activities. The Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles allow the Red Cross to travel to areas where families and individuals need help.
In December, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation also gifted $100,000 to the American Red Cross in Central and Western South Dakota to go toward a new ERV.
Black Hills FCU supports nonprofits
Employees at Black Hills Federal Credit Union donated supplies and volunteered with a number of nonprofits this March, according to a news release from the credit union.
During their annual donation drive for the Hope Center, employees collected hundreds of cleaning supplies, toiletries and basic hygiene items. The Rapid City-based nonprofit provides services to those who are homeless and/or living in poverty.
Employees also raised $700 for Feeding South Dakota, participated in the Club for Boys’ Corporate Free Throw Challenge in Rapid City, volunteered to package food with the Pierre Area Referral Service’s BackPack Program and donated more than 2,000 bottles of water to residents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
In April, BHFCU’s employees and members participated in projects to benefit Readiatrics, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills and area domestic violence centers.
Altrusa Club donates to local groups
The Altrusa Club of Rapid City gifted $4,300 to local agencies, according to a news release from the club.
Youth & Family Services, Wellfully, Black Hills Literacy Council, Career Learning Center, Cornerstone Women & Children, Mommy’s Closet, Children's Home Society and the Hope Center received funds.