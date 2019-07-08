The Rapid City/Black Hills KOA Holiday Campground has adopted a new program called Pick Up America, which encourages the public to remove trash from public lands, trails, waterways and other recreation spaces.
Pick Up America — a partnership between Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. and Thor Industries Inc., a recreational vehicle manufacturer — aims to remove more than five tons of trash from public lands and parks this year.
The Rapid City/Black Hills KOA Holiday Campground, along with more than 70 other campgrounds, will provide campers with special trash bags for the project. Campers can visit the project’s website at pickupamerica.com to pledge the number of bags of trash they plan to pick up. Once campers have collected trash, they can return the trash bags to the campground for proper disposal.
“We want the public to recognize the need to keep our public lands, waterways and beaches pristine for future generations,” said KOA President and CEO Toby O’Rourke. “We know our campers take advantage of hiking trails, fishing spots and other publicly owned places while they are camping with us. If everyone does their part, we can all continue to enjoy the benefits of the outdoors.”
You have free articles remaining.
The KOA has long believed in keeping public lands and parks clean. For several years, it has had an internal program called Kamp Green. The program encourages campground owners to run environmentally-sound business practices and processes on their parks. This includes asking campers to be as green as possible while they camp.
“We’ve made good progress with our KOA campground owners, but we’ve struggled to get traction in a big way with our campers,” said Mike Gast, vice president of Communications for KOA. “When THOR Industries approached us about partnering on the Pick Up America program and invited us to participate in the project’s design, we thought it would be an excellent chance to create something meaningful and lasting that would benefit our public lands by encouraging our guests to take part.”
Gast said all public lands need attention in this effort, but campers can call their local public lands officials if they need guidance on where to start. “Everything from fishing access points to hiking trails to metropolitan parks all need the help,” he said.
“Rapid City is the heart of such a beautiful part of the U.S.,” he said. “With that much wonderful public use land and with the cuts we’ve seen in recent years in staffing and maintenance in these areas, it’s never been more important for the public to do their part to remove the trash.”