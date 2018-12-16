A deployed South Dakota Army National Guard unit got a little taste of home recently.
Epic Outdoor Advertising donated a 15-by-30-foot banner of a Black Hills forest landscape and American flag to members of the South Dakota Army National Guard Detachment 1, Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion, who are stationed in Kuwait.
Carolyn Mastin, whose son is part of the unit in Kuwait, told the Journal that Epic made the donation after members of the Guard unit expressed how much they missed the Black Hills and pine trees. The unit deployed last spring and will return in the spring of 2019, she said.
Epic Outdoor Advertising has "adopted" this troop, according to the company's general manager, Cyndi Hamilton. She told the Journal via email that the company sent a Christmas package to the troop that included "goodies and a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree."
She called the act a "small gesture" of appreciation "for what they do to keep us safe!"
Restaurateur leads toy drive
Jordan Sewell, owner and operator of Gold Mine Pizza in Lead started a Christmas toy drive for the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Clubs.
Sewell, a welder by trade, opened Gold Mine Pizza on Lead’s Main Street earlier this fall, and set what he thought was a reasonable goal for his toy drive — $500.
He exceeded that in less than a week, and now the drive has brought in more than $700 in donated cash and toys for kids ages 5 to 12.
Stores in Rapid City and Lead-Deadwood, benevolent organizations, churches and casinos have donated to his drive.
“People are just throwing money at this and blowing me away,” Sewell said.
To donate to the drive, Sewell said toys and checks can be dropped off at Gold Mine Pizza, 312 Main St. in Lead, with checks made out to Gold Mine Pizza. He said 100 percent of the money donated will be used to buy toys for local children.
Sewell plans to host a gift-wrapping party at his pizza place, offering free pizza and potentially live music for those showing up to help, then he’ll deliver the gifts to the Lead Deadwood Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday.
“I’ve got to set my goal higher next year,” he said.