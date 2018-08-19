This year's Freshmen Day of Service for South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is Aug. 19.
A news release from the school says that more than 350 freshmen will participate in the event, which involves visiting neighborhoods and service organizations in Rapid City to clean and help with projects.
Volunteers will serve 20 community partners in the Black Hills area, completing more than 900 hours of community service before the first day of class.
“The School of Mines and the Student Activities and Leadership Center is thrilled to coordinate the 6th Annual Freshmen Day of Service. The experience of serving one’s community is invaluable to our incoming students. We thank our students and community partners for their generosity, because without them, this event would not be possible," Graham Davis, assistant director of the Student Activities and Leadership Center, said in the release.
Community partners this year include Central States Fair, Feeding South Dakota, Journey Museum, Main Street Square, McGillycuddy House, Rapid City Parks and Recreation, campus groups, youth organizations and more.
Hope Center granted $72K
The HOPE Center has been awarded a $72,000 grant from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to cover its operating costs for the coming year.
“We are always so thankful for the generosity of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation,” Anna Quinn, executive director of The HOPE Center, said in a news release. “These funds are crucial as they help us provide essential services to the homeless and those living in poverty.”
The HOPE Center is a drop-in day center in Rapid City for individuals living in poverty and for those without homes.
Navy League of the US, SD Council receives $5K
The South Dakota Community Foundation recently presented a $5,000 South Dakota Fund grant to the Navy League of the U.S., S.D. Council.
“We are grateful to have the generous support of the South Dakota Community Foundation,” Lt. Tom Muenster, U.S. Navy (Ret.) and treasurer of the S.D. Navy League, said in a news release. “The grant will directly support the Sailors and commissioning of our state’s namesake vessel. The SDCF grant will be helpful as we build relationships between the crew of USS SOUTH DAKOTA (SSN 790) and the residents of our state.”
South Dakota is being honored by the U.S. Navy with a namesake vessel. Since 2016, sailors from the USS South Dakota have made seven visits to South Dakota. Crew members have met with thousands of South Dakotans across the state to discuss the new submarine. Additional crew visits are planned for this year, and the vessel will likely be commissioned in the fall of 2018. The grant will support those efforts.
Diapers needed
Mommy’s Closet in Rapid City needs diapers size 4 and 5. Their program benefits 16 other nonprofits in our area.
To volunteer and/or donate diapers to Mommy’s Closet, contact Stacey at srosdahl@voanr.org or 341-8336.
AAA South Dakota collects school supplies for students
AAA South Dakota will collect school supplies for students, including in the Black Hills.
The drive lasts until Aug. 26 at all nine locations throughout South Dakota. People can drop off new and unwrapped school supplies at 815 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City and at 1700 N. Main St. in Spearfish.
The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.