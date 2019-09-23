South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students will host a new event to raise money for breast cancer research.
The inaugural Hardrocker Pinker Run drive/ride is Saturday, Sept. 28 and starts and ends at the School of Mines campus in Rapid City, according to a news release from the school. People can join the poker run in cars or on motorcycles.
School of Mines said mechanical engineering student Darren Nissen and the motorcycle riders of the Omega Chapter of Theta Tau Professional Engineering Fraternity thought of the new event in January. Nissen's mom died from breast cancer in December, and he doesn't want others to experience that loss.
“After my mom passed away, I decided I didn’t want anyone else to go through this pain. That’s when I realized I had to do something,” Nissen said.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. at the King Center. Participants will depart at noon. No preregistration is required. The loop includes five stops around the northern Black Hills. For a poker run, riders collect a playing card at each stop and those with the best poker hand at the end of the day win prizes.
Stops include Custer Crossing Campground and Cafe, Cheyenne Crossing Store, Back Porch and B&B Bar in Spearfish, Big Mama's Beer Garden in Nemo and Dakota Point Brewing in Rapid City.
The run ends at 5 p.m. at the King Center, 501 E. St. Joseph St., with prizes announced. The homecoming football game starts at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to attend.
There is a freewill donation to join the poker run and lunch is $5 per person. All proceeds go toward breast cancer research.
For more information, visit the Hardrocker Pinker Run Facebook page.
Bank donates to Northern Hills Training Center
Representatives from First Interstate Bank in Spearfish recently presented $3,400 to the Friends of the Northern Hills Training Center to help with the purchase of one new Hoyer Lift, according to a news release from the organizations.
Northern Hills Training Center helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with residential services, alternative day service, vocational and employment help and medical assistance. As a nonprofit, the center supports its mission through donations.
Chris Davis, the center's community relations coordinator, said the new Hoyer Lift will ensure safe transfers for clients and staff.
“Because some people use wheelchairs due to disability or age, they may not be able to support themselves when transferring between their chairs to bed or bath. The lift will help keep both the individual and our staff safe,” Davis said.