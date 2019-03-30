How to donate

To donate cleaning supplies for flood relief and restoration, drop them off at AT&T's locations in Rapid City (1325 Eglin St., Suite 200) or Spearfish (935 E. Colorado Blvd.) by April 3.

To donate to the Salvation Army's flood relief efforts, visit bit.ly/2JQl2l0.

To support the American Red Cross relief efforts for Midwest tornadoes and floods, Wells Fargo customers may donate through Wells Fargo ATMs through April 3.