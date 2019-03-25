Students and faculty at Valley View Elementary School concluded a fundraiser Friday that collected some $1,200 for the National Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The fundraiser took place over the past three weeks during the charity's month-long campaign to raise awareness of myeloma, a form of blood cancer. It was organized in part by the school's student council.
Teachers donated $300 to the drive. Students raised $531 in small change that they used to vote on the teacher they most wanted to duct tape to a wall.
They chose first-grade teacher Sarah Steiger. She was affixed to a wall at an assembly Friday with tape that students donated money to use.
The assembly raised $376.
Top volunteers named
Helpline Center and Black Hills Urgent Care recently announced its Volunteers of the Month for February and March.
Crissy Ludens was named March's top volunteer for her work with Toys for Tots. She was nominated by Kara Fenner, with the Toys for Tots organization.
A news release from the Helpline Center says Ludens was instrumental in re-starting Toys for Tots in Pennington County after the program ended three years ago. She continues to help the nonprofit, which collects toys for children, by organizing and setting up volunteers and distribution locations for the toy drives.
"Crissy takes on many roles and uses her resources to help in any way she can," the release says, noting Ludens' work with other Black Hills-area nonprofits throughout the year. "She is an amazing volunteer and member of our community. Her caring heart extends across the Black Hills."
In February, Mary Lee Rude was named the volunteer of the month for her work with the Suncatchers Therapeutic Riding Academy, which has programs for people who are disabled and have special needs.
Rude has volunteered at the academy for 10 years, helping with riding sessions three days a week, according to a news release. She also helps at fundraisers and other events for the academy.
"Whenever Mary Lee is at site, she is looking for something that needs to be done. So, if she's not with the riders and horses, then she's tending the flowers, weeding, painting, cleaning, or anything else that she sees to do," Jean Johnson, with Suncatchers, said in the release.
She is "a perfect example of the kind of person we would all like to have helping our organization," the release says.
Both Rude and Ludens received a certificate, T-shirt, letter of appreciation and other gifts as part of their award, and will be recognized with the other Volunteers of the Month on May 21 at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet at Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Rapid City.