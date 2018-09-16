Consignment event coming up

Sweet Arrows Children Consignment event is Sept. 21-22 at First Assembly Gym on Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City.

Sweet Arrows is a two-day pop-up event that happens twice a year serving families in the Rapid City area looking to stretch their budget. Families save up to 90 percent off retail prices on things like clothes (size preemie to 16), shoes and accessories, baby gear, winter gear, children’s furniture, toys and books.

For more information, contact sweetarrowsconsign@gmail.com or 786-4111.