Volunteering and beer go together like peanut butter and jelly.
That’s right. Volunteering and beer is the latest great pair, thanks to the Volunteers on Tap event coming to Rapid City. The event — organized by the Helpline Center — gives folks a chance to give back to their community while enjoying a brew.
Volunteers on Tap is from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Garage at 402 Saint Joseph St. Community members can walk in any time during the event to help with hands-on service projects while sipping a beer from Miner Brewing Co.
There are seven volunteer projects planned for the Volunteers on Tap event. The projects include writing cards to veterans; making dog toys; cutting paper houses for Habitat for Humanity; assembling layettes and baby bottles for Black Hills Pregnancy Center; assembling food pantry boxes for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies; and making homemade laundry detergent for Love INC.
“The dog toys and veterans cards will be distributed to various organizations that serve these clientele in the Black Hills,” said Audrey Nordine, Black Hills Program Coordinator for the Helpline Center.
Nordine said the event was conceptualized by the Helpline Center’s Volunteer Connections team to give individuals and groups a chance to give back. They hope to recruit volunteers from all sectors of the community, including young professional and college groups.
“We are tapping into this community to showcase volunteer resources in the Black Hills through an inviting atmosphere. Our hope is they will leave with having tapped into opportunities they may not have known about,” said Nordine. “Plus, the event gives people a chance to know where to look for volunteer opportunities later on through the Helpline Center.”
Nordine said there will be limits on beer purchases to maintain a safe space for everyone. “It is an event centered around volunteering, with the option for a drink.”
Each volunteer age 21 or older can receive a free drink ticket by donating feminine hygiene products at the door.
“The need for feminine hygiene products is huge to lower income and transient/homeless communities, not only because of pink tax, but these types of products are not seen as a basic need, rather a luxury,” said Nordine. “They are often not the first thing to be donated, nor a product that is easily accessible financially speaking.”
The Volunteers on Tap event is open to community, and people can show up any time between 5 and 7 p.m. However, volunteers are encouraged to come with enough time to participate in multiple projects.
“We are hopeful the event is received well, and thus far it has been by organizations participating and the communities we’ve shared with,” said Nordine.
For more information, contact The Helpline Center at bhvol@helplinecenter.org or dial 211.