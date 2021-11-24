Goodwill needs volunteers for Shoe and Mitten Party

Goodwill is looking for volunteers to help with their Shoe and Mitten Party in Rapid City on Dec. 3 and 4.

Four volunteers are needed to assist with set-up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Goodwill, 611 Lindbergh Ave. Ten to 15 people are needed at Goodwill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Shoe and Mitten Party on Dec. 4.

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to Goodwill’s annual Shoe and Mitten Party before Christmas each year. Goodwill collaborates with local agencies to identify families who have children in need.

For more information or to volunteer, go to goodwillgreatplains.org/donate/volunteer/.

