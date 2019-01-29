Eastern Rapid City will be getting a Goodwill store late this summer.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the new building located at 611 Timmons Blvd. near Elk Vale Road.
The project is expected to be completed in August.
“We are proud to expand Goodwill’s presence in Rapid City. Funds generated through all Goodwill stores directly support Goodwill’s mission to help members of the community achieve self-sufficiency through employment and education” said John Hantla, president and CEO for Goodwill of the Great Plains said in a press release.
Goodwill opened their current location at 611 Lindbergh Ave. in 2009.