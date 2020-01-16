GOP group wants SD party chair to resign over Saudi lobbying
GOP group wants SD party chair to resign over Saudi lobbying

A group of South Dakota Republicans wants the state party chairman to resign because of his lobbying work for Saudi Arabia.

The Fall River County Republicans’ Central Committee unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday night alleging that state GOP Chairman Dan Lederman has a conflict of interest because of his work lobbying “against American citizens on behalf of a foreign government.”

Lederman tells the Argus Leader he's proud of his record as state Republican chairman, and that under his leadership, the Republican Party won every statewide office and returned a supermajority to the South Dakota Legislature.

"Distractions will not keep us from focusing on the 2020 election to re-elect President Donald J. Trump, and candidates up and down the ballot from U.S. Senate to city council. I plan on leading our party to victory again," Lederman said in a statement.

Lederman signed a contract last month to receive $10,000 per month to lobby for Saudi Arabia.

The resolution has been sent to the party's State Central Committee for consideration. Lederman was re-elected last year to a second term as state party chairman.

Dan Lederman

Lederman
