GOP rally for 'red wave' in Rapid City on election eve

Approximately 1,000 supporters of Gov. Kristi Noem’s reelection and Republican candidates for state office rallied Monday night in Rapid City for a “red wave” in South Dakota just 24 hours before the polls close on Election Day.

The messaging was clear to those supporters at Barnett Fieldhouse — in order for the GOP to be as successful as possible Tuesday, the party faithful must get out and vote.

Prior to Noem taking the stage, a slate of nine speakers comprised of party officials and candidates pumped the crowd up. Former President Donald Trump also was featured in a video message encouraging support for Noem and told the crowd to get out and vote.

“You got to get out there and vote Tuesday, it’s coming up right away,” Trump said in the video. “Kristi Noem is one of the best governors in the country… She has done a fantastic job, and she’ll only get better and that’s not easy to do, but she will only get better.”

Trump’s appearance in the video received some of the loudest applause of the night.

State Treasurer Josh Haeder, a Republican, is facing a reelection challenge from Democrat John Cunningham. Haeder said the predominately conservative West River voters are pivotal in this election.

Haeder pointed out elections going back to 2004 when West River voters changed the tide for the U.S. Senate race between Republican John Thune and Democrat Tom Daschle, and the 2010 election when Noem was behind in the vote count for U.S. House on the eastern side of South Dakota and pulled out the win because of West River voters. He also pointed out the tight race between Noem and Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018 for governor.

“In close elections that we know will shape the future of the state and the nation, West River — especially all of you in this room tonight — carry the water and ensure Republicans get elected,” Haeder said. “You are the difference makers for all of us that hold statewide office.”

Republican secretary of state candidate Monae Johnson took the moment to address supporters on why she is running on a platform of election integrity. In an Oct. 18 interview, Johnson refused to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020. At Monday’s rally, she said there were several things she intends to do if elected.

“I’m against voter fraud, against online voting, and against online voter registration and updates,” Johnson said. “We need post-election reviews. South Dakota is one of five states without any post-election review… It’s supposed to let us audit the machines that we use to make sure that the ballot that was put in the machine is correctly counted for each race. These details will need to be worked out with our Legislature and I’m willing to work with them every step of the way.”

Other statewide Republican candidates that took the stage Monday included Brock Greenfield running for school and public lands commissioner, Rich Sattgast running for state auditor, Marty Jackley running for attorney general, Chris Nelson running for public utilities commissioner and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

Greenfield, Haeder, Nelson and Johnson all made reference in their individual remarks to a “red wave” coming across South Dakota on Tuesday and then sweeping across the rest of the nation.

“Every speech I’ve given over the last year, beginning with the Meade County Lincoln Day dinner, I talked about the fact that on Nov. 8, there’s going to be a red wave that is going to sweep across the great nation,” Nelson said. “Let’s make sure that the red wave starts right here in West River, South Dakota.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, who is seeking reelection against Libertarian candidate Collin Duprel, joined the rally and encouraged those in attendance to be involved in getting out to vote Tuesday.

“We have to be involved. Politics is not a spectator sport,” Johnson said.

He harkened back to the 1980 election of President Ronald Reagan, showing that a massive shift nationally can happen as well, but that starts on the local level.

If you want Republicans to win, if you want Kristi as your governor, if you want to usher into DC an era of liberty, a common sense of limited government, ladies and gentlemen you know what to do. Go vote,” he said.

The evening culminated with Noem’s appearance on stage. She was greeted by a cheering audience for the exception of one protester who attempted to interrupt Noem’s remarks with an air horn and yelling. The female was quickly escorted out of the venue by security and Rapid City police officers.

Noem said Tuesday’s election is one where people need to get out and vote for the Republican candidates and also spent some time speaking about her accomplishments in office. She also took the opportunity to make remarks about her opponent, Democrat Jamie Smith.

“Jamie Smith could turn South Dakota into an absolute disaster for your families and your businesses,” Noem said. “I want to remind you that people in this state have a very clear choice tomorrow. There could not be two more different people than Jamie and myself and the role that we see government playing in your lives.