Gossage fireplace reunites with Gossage artifacts

The hearth of the Gossage home's fireplace is being reunited with pieces from the historic Rapid City family.

The Journey Museum and Learning Center, in partnership with the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Museum, received the Gossages' nearly 2,000-pound fireplace hearth this week and will expand its exhibit that already includes the Rapid City Journal printing press, Alice Gossage's wedding dress, the first desk at the Journal and the Gossages' mantelpiece McGillycuddy Clock.

"I think it's really important for (the Journey Museum) to have this exhibit designed this way because of the integral role that the Rapid City Journal had in the development of our community through the time," said museum Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick. "The Gossages' success with this newspaper was kind of, in itself, indicative of the community growing all along."

Joe and Alice Gossage were the first publishers of, what is known today as, the Rapid City Journal. Joe Gossage founded the paper in 1878 and Alice began at the paper in 1882 as a typesetter. She later became the paper's editor, popular weekly columnist and later its publisher.

Alice came to be known as the "mother of Rapid City," founding the charitable group called the Sunshine Society and devoting a portion of the Journal's building to the storage and distribution of shoes and clothing for those in need.

According to records in the Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Museum's archives, the fireplace is a representation of the early Black Hills and its mining. It includes native stone and minerals, the South Dakota Cement Plant seal, fossils, petrified wood and items Alice collected in her travels.

Pat Roseland, president of the Board of Directors for the Minnilusa Historical Association, said this is not the exact original fireplace that was in the Gossages' home on Sixth and Quincy streets.

Mark Slocum, executive director of the Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Museum, said the fireplace was deconstructed in order to be moved to the Minnilusa Museum. It was gifted to the Minnilusa Pioneer Association in April 1955.

Slocum said when the fireplace was reconstructed, it was given a false front and the back is hollow and backed with plywood. However, it is still around 2,000 pounds. Slocum said it's hard to say how much the fireplace weighed before its reconstruction.

"They mentioned in the articles that they had a huge stone fireplace, chimney and all that stuff, and they didn't know really how to (separate it)," he said.

The fireplace has spent the past 25 years in the Parks and Recreation building at Halley Park. Roseland said the association has been discussing moving the fireplace for years.

Kilpatrick said Alice has a great story as a female pioneer in journalism and being a community leader.

"I'm very excited for the Journey Museum and I'm glad our partners with the Minnilusa Historical Association are willing to keep adding on and layering this out so that we can communicate to the future generations the importance of the Gossages, what they brought to this community, the communications, the media industry, and then the idea of a woman as a leader, a real great role model," Kilpatrick said.

Slocum said the expanded exhibit helps the community learn more about its history, which can help develop a sense of community pride.

People can get involved with the association and the Journey Museum at www.minnilusa.org and www.journeymuseum.org.