PIERRE | Gov. Dennis Daugaard is calling a special legislative session to speed up implementation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to force online shoppers to pay sales tax.
The governor's office said Tuesday that the special session will be Sept. 12. The move comes after the high court ruling in South Dakota's favor that opened the door for consumers to see sales tax on more online purchases from out-of-state companies.
Daugaard said prior to announcing the special session that one topic would be removing a barrier to enforcing South Dakota's requirement that many out-of-state internet retailers collect sales taxes. South Dakota currently can't enforce it because of an injunction in place under state law until state-level legal proceedings end.
Daugaard has said he would seek to give the courts flexibility to remove the injunction