Gov. Kristi Noem declines meeting with State-Tribal Relations Committee

"I'm in a situation where I'm trying to mitigate some real sensitive issues at a time when we need it the most and she shows a total lack of respect for our institution of government," Bordeaux said.

The Committee has been concerned about Noem's handling of the COVID-19 checkpoints, set up by several tribes to check travelers coming onto the reservations, since the issue became public in May.

Weeks of discussions between the executive branch and tribal leaders didn't result in a resolution on the checkpoints and Noem issued a ultimatum in May that she would pursue legal action if the checkpoints weren't removed. She turned evidence over to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has since sued President Donald Trump's administration, but the checkpoints remain today.

The Committee met immediately following Noem's ultimatum and some legislators have voiced concerns that Noem didn't bring in the State-Tribal Relations Committee to help in the situation, instead issuing an ultimatum to the tribes. Committee members said in July they'd like to consider creating a formal process for the state and the tribes to reach agreements.