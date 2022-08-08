Gov. Kristi Noem joins Legends Ride to Sturgis

DEADWOOD — The cobblestones of historic downtown Deadwood rattled with rally traffic Monday afternoon, as celebrities and riders alike gathered at Outlaw Square for the Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride.

The event is dedicated to raising funds for local charities and bringing together rally-goers for a ride across the Black Hills, beginning in Deadwood and ending at the gates of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. Gov. Kristi Noem was among the celebrity riders, joined by Kevin Sorbo, Billy Lane, Earl Dotson, Cory Ness, Zach Ness, Michael Lichter and Rod "Woody" Woodruff.

This year’s charities included Special Olympics South Dakota — Rapid City Flame, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame and Treasured Lives.

Auctioned items included a painting of Noem, a Scott Jacobs custom motorcycle print, and a custom-built Harley-Davidson motorcycle Road Glide by Cory and Zach Ness. The bike went for $50,000, with the Noem painting bringing in $24,000 and the engine print bringing in $7,000.

“We are so incredibly blessed to be here,” Noem told the Legends crowd. “We have always held the Sturgis Motorcycle Bike Rally, even in 2020, when the rest of the world lost its mind.”

People came to South Dakota for freedom, she said, “and we reminded them what freedom looks like and what it felt like, and still embrace today.”

Noem said the rest of the country is suffering from mental health issues and increasing suicide rates, while South Dakota’s are declining.

“And that’s because people are happy, and they’re happy because they’re free,” Noem said.

After Noem spoke, she autographed the painting of herself while onstage, when it was then auctioned off along with the engine print and custom bike.

“I’m thrilled to be here with the Buffalo Chip, riding on the Legends Ride,” Noem said. “Empty your pockets out for this foundation,” she said of Treasured Lives, a non-profit anti-trafficking organization.

“I love you guys,” Noem said. “You look amazing. Let's ride. Let's have a fantastic time.”

After the completion of the auction and a group photo, the Legends Ride launched from downtown Deadwood around 3 p.m. The 2022 Legends route is a 50-mile ride through the Black Hills, ending at the gates of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

Noem signed books and held a meet-and-greet during the Legends Ride Reception at the Buffalo Chip following the ride.

The Legends Ride has raised over half a million dollars for charity since its inception in 2008. Past charities have included the Children’s Home Society, Sky Ranch for Boys, the Buffalo Chip Challenge Scholarship Fund, Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame, Special Olympics South Dakota — Rapid City Flame and Treasured Lives.