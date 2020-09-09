Gov. Noem announces $400 million in business funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem laid out a framework Wednesday for up to $400 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to assist South Dakota’s small businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Dakota is in a good spot as we rebound from COVID-19, but some of our small businesses were still hurt by this pandemic,” Noem said. “These folks are the lifeblood of our communities and economy. When I asked folks to adjust their way of life to help us flatten the curve, South Dakotans exercised their personal responsibility and responded. That adjustment significantly impacted the day-to-day operations, customer traffic, and supply chains of a number of small business owners across our state. It’s my hope that this proposal will help folks stay open and overcome the unprecedented times we’ve faced these last several months. I’m looking forward to discussing it with the legislature.”

Under Noem’s proposal, businesses would qualify for this grant if they are located in South Dakota, have at least $50,000 in gross revenue in 2019, and have had a reduction in business of at least 25% between March and May as a result of COVID-19. The calculation for “reduction in business” can be found here.