Gov. Noem announces rural broadband grants

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday new broadband grants that will make quality, high-speed internet available to underserved locations in South Dakota, including the Black Hills.

More than $25 million in grants were awarded to 16 projects from 10 different applicants. According to a news release, the projects will leverage private matching dollars for a total investment of over $46.5 million in broadband infrastructure statewide, connecting 4,467 households, businesses and farms.

“High-speed internet plays a crucial role in most of our daily lives. This latest round of grants is building on the success of ConnectSD, which is allowing tens of thousands of South Dakotans the opportunity to live and work where they choose,” Noem said.

New grants for projects in the Black Hills include more than $2.9 million for broadband infrastructure in Keystone, Hermosa, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Terry Peak Village, Crook City Road, Old Deer Mountain and Pillar Peak.

In December 2021, industry partners were asked to submit applications to help connect the state to high-speed internet. The governor's office said they responded by applying to cover significant gaps in rural areas in the plains as well as more coverage in the Black Hills.

As South Dakota extends coverage through the vast rural miles, expenses increase with more miles of fiber needed, the news release said. Inflation is also adding to costs of labor and materials, making this public/private partnership more important than ever.

“We received a record number of applications. This demonstrates the continued need for broadband in our state that Gov. Noem recognized back in 2019 when she started this program," Governor’s Office of Economic Development Commissioner Steve Westra said.

When this round of grant work is complete, Noem’s ConnectSD Initiative will have connected a total of over 26,000 locations with high-speed internet. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

