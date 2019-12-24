Gov. Noem announces staff changes

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday the addition of Maggie Seidel as Senior Advisor and Policy Director, as well as the departures of Joshua Shields, Chief of Staff to the Governor's Office, and Emily Kiel, Communications Director, according to a news release.

Tony Venhuizen, who is outside legal counsel to the Governor's Office and previously served as Chief of Staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, will be taking on additional duties on a temporary basis for the 2020 legislative session, focusing on legislative relations and administrative matters, the news release said.

Seidel joins the team after having served as Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Communications for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Previously, she worked for the Charles Koch Institute, the Consumer Bankers Association as well as conservative Members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas, and New Jersey on Capitol Hill. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from George Mason University.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the governor's team," said Seidel. "Her vision for South Dakota and its wonderful people is one that should be replicated across the country.”