Gov. Noem appoints two to Game, Fish & Parks Commission
Gov. Noem appoints two to Game, Fish & Parks Commission

  • Updated
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that she will appoint Stephanie Rissler and Julie Bartling to serve on the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Commission.

“South Dakota’s breathtaking parks and tremendous hunting and fishing opportunities are a big part of what makes our state so special,” Noem said. “I look forward to working with Stephanie, Julie and the rest of the Commission to find even more opportunities to highlight South Dakota’s natural beauty.”

Rissler worked in TV and radio from 1989 until last year, including 23 years at South Dakota Public Broadcasting. Since December 2020, she has served as the communication manager for the South Dakota Association of HealthCare Organizations. She graduated from Black Hills State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications in 1995.

Bartling currently serves as the Gregory County auditor. She held that position from 1983 through 2000 and since 2019. She also served in the state Legislature from 2001 through 2010 and from 2013 through 2018, serving five terms in the House and three terms in the Senate. She and her husband, Bart, own Bartling Trucking and have a farm and ranch in Gregory County.

