Gov. Noem asks to delay social studies standards change

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she has instructed the Department of Education to delay changes to the state's social studies standards up to one year to allow for more public input.

Noem's move follows recent calls for her resignation made by the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition during an education rally in Pierre last Monday, and recent venue changes to the first hearing on the standards planned for Aberdeen next month after the DOE reported it's seen nearly 600 public comments on the standards already.

“The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social studies standards significantly, but it is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history," Noem said in a news release. "Following public feedback from several constituencies, it is clear there is more work to be done to get this right."

The DOE announced it was moving the first hearing to a larger venue a month later, likely to accommodate for more public comments, considering the nearly 600 submitted online and the more than 200 marchers who showed up in Pierre last week.

It's unclear when and where future hearings will be set up in the next year's time.

