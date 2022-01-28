 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Noem campaign says it raised $8.5 million last year

Kristi Noem

Gov. Kristi Noem

 Journal file

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reelection campaign said Friday that she has raised $8.5 million in 2021, touting a historical fundraising haul for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.

The Republican governor has $7.3 million on hand across multiple committees, according to her campaign. Noem has created both a federal political action committee and an in-state reelection campaign account, but recent financial filings for neither were available Friday.

The Republican governor has risen to national prominence among conservatives for her hands-off approach to the pandemic. She has held fundraising events across the country and attended Republican gatherings in several states that will figure largely in the 2024 GOP presidential primaries.

Noem faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former House Speaker who is running to the right of Noem. His recent financial filings were not yet available from the Secretary of State.

