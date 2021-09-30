 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Noem cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski after report of sexual assault
alert top story

Gov. Noem cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski after report of sexual assault

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
twitter photo.jpg

Gov. Kristi Noem (center) and former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (left) on the campaign trail for President Trump in Bangor, Maine, during the 2020 presidential campaign.

 From Alyssa Thurlow on Twitter

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidant to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.

Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.

Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."

He added that Lewandowski's role was as a “volunteer” and he was “never paid a dime” from Noem's campaign or South Dakota government. Fury did not immediately respond to a question about whether Noem saw any of Lewandowski's behavior at a Las Vegas fundraising event, where he was accused of the harassment.

A former top aide to Noem, Maggie Seidel, said in a Wednesday statement to The Associated Press that she thought it would be “outrageous for her to continue to associate with Corey Lewandowski.”

Politico reported Wednesday that Trashelle Odom alleges Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and “stalked” her throughout the evening.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” she said in a statement to the outlet. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable.” Trashelle Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

Politico also said it had spoken to four first-hand witnesses who corroborated Odom’s accusation as well as two people who had spoken with her about the alleged incidents.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lewandowski was removed on Wednesday from his role running a Trump-supporting super PAC after Odom's accusation.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote in a statement.

He said Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and longtime Trump supporter who had been assisting with the group, “has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action.

Lewandowski and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The political operative was the former president’s first campaign manager in 2016 and remained one his most vocal supporters and trusted outside advisers during his time at the White House, with Trump frequently turning to him at moments of crisis.

In March 2016, Lewandowski was accused by Michelle Fields, then a reporter for the right-wing Breitbart website, of roughly yanking her arm after a Trump news conference. But Lewandowski denied any wrongdoing and Trump repeatedly defended him, even after video emerged of the incident. Lewandowski was charged with battery, but it was later dropped.

Lewandowski was later fired from his job as Trump’s first campaign manager after clashing with Trump’s adult children, but the separation was only temporary.

He also advised Trump’s 2020 campaign, has served as a CNN political commentator, and has written three books on the former president.

In New Hampshire, Democrats have also been calling on Matt Mowers, a GOP congressional candidate who worked for Trump’s administration, to disavow Lewandowski after he endorsed the candidate. The Mowers campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the homeless chess master bringing peace to the streets of Belgium

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription fo…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 25
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 25

Sen. Thune didn’t have a problem voting to increase the debt limit when the GOP rammed through tax cuts to benefit the very rich. He obviously…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into We Care Thrift on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News