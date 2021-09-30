Gov. Noem cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski after report of sexual assault

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” she said in a statement to the outlet. “I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable.” Trashelle Odom is the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom.

Politico also said it had spoken to four first-hand witnesses who corroborated Odom’s accusation as well as two people who had spoken with her about the alleged incidents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewandowski was removed on Wednesday from his role running a Trump-supporting super PAC after Odom's accusation.

“Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich wrote in a statement.

He said Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida and longtime Trump supporter who had been assisting with the group, “has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action.

Lewandowski and his lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.