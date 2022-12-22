Gov. Noem declares winter storm emergency for Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.