Gov. Noem delays taking legal action against tribes to remove checkpoints

The tribes have taken a vigilant approach to the global pandemic, at times locking down their reservations, while Noem's strategy has been mostly hands-off in an effort to keep businesses afloat.

Amid fears that Native Americans could be particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, tribes across the country have taken an aggressive approach to preventing infections by sealing borders and mandating testing. Frazier has said the Cheyenne River Sioux were worried their eight-bed hospital facility could easily be overrun.

So far, there have been only three cases confirmed between both reservations. But after two Oglala Sioux members were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Monday, the Pine Ridge reservation went into a 72-hour lockdown with only emergency travel allowed.

Meanwhile, South Dakota officials reported that COVID-19 deaths rose by five Tuesday, to 39. Forty-nine new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,663.

Chase Iron Eyes, a spokesman for the Oglala Sioux president, said his office would carefully consider a request from the governor to discuss the checkpoints, but that he had not yet received a letter or notification from the governor. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Noem's letter.