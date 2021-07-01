Gov. Noem discusses fireworks with FOX and Friends

Sandy Kools met Gov. Kristi Noem for the first time Thursday morning in between segments on FOX and Friends.
“I just really, really love Kristi Noem for one thing, and I watch FOX and Friends every morning, so I’ve seen these segments before,” she said. “I thought wow, that’s really cool, they’re right in my town, so why wouldn’t I (come)?”
FOX and Friends hosted its “Breakfast with Friends” at Peggy’s Place in Keystone. Enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones asked patrons their thoughts on the fireworks, the military and what their concerns are for the country. He also spoke with Noem about the permit denial for the fireworks show at Mount Rushmore and about sending 50 National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border.
Noem told the Journal before her on-air interview that she will continue to appeal court decisions to hold the firework show at Mount Rushmore.
“We lost the first appeal, which we anticipated we would because of the makeup of our federal judges and our circuit, but we do have a path to continue to appeal that and we’re hoping we’ll be victorious and win,” she said. “The whole issue is an opportunity to celebrate the monument and our founders that led our country through challenging times that are honored there, and to reflect on when this country was birthed and what it means to all the American people.”
Noem said the drought, which she declared a state of emergency for earlier this week, is extremely concerning.
She said the Black Hills have probably received the most moisture this year, but the rest of the state is devastated by the lack of moisture.
“Our ranchers are facing a decision within the next week or two on whether they need to sell whole herds of cattle,” she said. “A lot of farmers are cutting small grains for feed and selling it, and their corn and soybeans are drying up, too. They’re a week or two away from losing everything and I’d encourage everybody to pray for rain and to reach out to federal offices.”
Noem said the state is working to remove restrictions for hay hauling and ditch mowing to get through the difficult time together. She said there are also a number of federal disaster programs available for farmers and ranchers.
Kools said her yard has been pretty dry, but knows nothing would probably happen if a fireworks show were held at Mount Rushmore and that precautions would be taken.
She said she agrees with Noem that she has the right over President Joe Biden to decide what’s best for her state.
State Rep. Trish Ladner said she’s disappointed the fireworks aren’t happening this year, but wondered if a light show would work as an alternative.
“As a tourist community, tourism is one of our largest businesses,” she said. “Ag(riculture) is our largest, but tourism is right there. I think it hurts our state in terms of tourism, which is revenue which is everybody’s livelihood.”
She said the impact will trickle down and affect everyone.
“I’m not sure that people in Washington understand that concept when they say, ‘No, you can’t do this,’” Ladner said. “The repercussions are to real people, which is who we represent.”
Reps. Tim Goodwin, Tina Mulally and Julie Frye-Mueller were also present during the show’s filming.
Peggy Janecek, owner of Peggy’s Place, said the FOX and Friends crew were fantastic and couldn’t have asked for anything better.
She said afterward, the business will just keep chugging along.
“I’m still Peggy, I’m not any different from the person I was before,” she said. “I’m just going to keep doing business as usual and keep trying and striving as hard as I ever have, maybe doing more so than I was. I feel like I maybe have to keep up a little higher, maybe step up a little more is all. Other than that, I’ll do as I always do.”
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —