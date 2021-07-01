Gov. Noem discusses fireworks with FOX and Friends

Noem said the drought, which she declared a state of emergency for earlier this week, is extremely concerning.

She said the Black Hills have probably received the most moisture this year, but the rest of the state is devastated by the lack of moisture.

“Our ranchers are facing a decision within the next week or two on whether they need to sell whole herds of cattle,” she said. “A lot of farmers are cutting small grains for feed and selling it, and their corn and soybeans are drying up, too. They’re a week or two away from losing everything and I’d encourage everybody to pray for rain and to reach out to federal offices.”

Noem said the state is working to remove restrictions for hay hauling and ditch mowing to get through the difficult time together. She said there are also a number of federal disaster programs available for farmers and ranchers.

Kools said her yard has been pretty dry, but knows nothing would probably happen if a fireworks show were held at Mount Rushmore and that precautions would be taken.

She said she agrees with Noem that she has the right over President Joe Biden to decide what’s best for her state.