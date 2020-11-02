UPDATE: AG was 'distracted' when he crashed into, killed man walking with flashlight

The South Dakota Attorney General was "distracted" when he crashed his car into and killed a man walking with a flashlight, the secretary of the Department of Public Safety said Monday morning.

Secretary Craig Price shared the information during a news conference with Gov. Kristi Noem in Pierre.

Price said Highway Patrol and other agencies are still investigating how Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted when he hit and killed Joe Boever. He also shared the accident report and a photograph of Ravnsborg's vehicle taken after the crash.

The photograph shows that a large piece of the car fell off between the bumper and right front wheel. There is a large dent above that and a broken windshield.

Price and Noem did not answer many questions asked by the media, saying they didn't have the information in front of them or couldn't comment until the investigation is complete.

