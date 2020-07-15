Gov. Noem expected to attend 98th annual Days of '76 in Deadwood

The 98th annual Days of ‘76 in Deadwood, which starts Monday, is expected to have the biggest parade in years that could include Gov. Kristi Noem, the event's chairman said.
Chairman Ted Thompson said so many people have asked to be part of the parade they started to ask them to bring their own wagons.
“We still have people bring some of their own stuff, but this is unbelievable,” he said. “Everything we have in the museum that’s capable of going up the street will go up the street.”
The Cheyenne Stagecoach, though, will remain in the Days of ‘76 Museum.
Thompson said that Gov. Noem is expected to be in the parade, which will be held on July 24 and 25.
Miss Rodeo America 2020 Jordan Tierney, former Miss Rodeo South Dakota and Miss Days of ‘76, is also expected to join in the festivities.
Thompson said the Days of ‘76 celebrates the history of the gold strike in the Black Hills and in Deadwood, along with famous gunfighters like James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok and Calamity Jane.
“I think it’s very important we reflect on our history, where we came from, how we developed into the Black Hills with the gold, ” he said. “To me, there isn’t anything more important than history. In order to know where you’re headed, you have to look back where you came from.”
Thompson said due to COVID-19, the rodeo grounds will be sanitized every day, along with the bleachers. He also said there will be sanitation stations for attendees to use throughout the arena. No one, though, is required to wear a mask.
According to the Miss Days of ‘76, the annual pageant will not be open to the public, although each contestant is allowed two guests.
Horsemanship and coronation at the arena will be open to the public, though and begin at 1:30 p.m. July 20 and at noon July 21, respectively.
Thompson said this year those who attend can expect to see “some of the best cowboys and rodeo livestock” around.
He said there will be re-enactments with stagecoaches and robberies, two days of parades and more. He said he’s received calls from cowboys and cowgirls across the country asking about the Black Hills.
The schedule for the Days of ‘76 is as follows:
Monday, July 20
1:30 p.m.: Miss Days of ‘76 horsemanship at the arena
Tuesday, July 21
9 a.m.: PRCA Steer Roping at the arena
Noon: Miss Days of ‘76 coronation at the arena
Wednesday, July 22
8 a.m.: Timed events rodeo slack
7 p.m.: PRCA Rodeo, military appreciation day
Thursday, July 23
Tri-State Livestock News Day
8 a.m.: Timed events rodeo slack followed by WPRA barrel racing slack
7 p.m.: PRCA rodeo
Friday, July 24
1:30 p.m. - Parade down Main Street
7 p.m.: PRCA rodeo, tough enough to wear pink day
Saturday, July 25
10 a.m.: Parade down Main Street
1:30 p.m.: PRCA rodeo day performance
7 p.m.: Final PRCA rodeo performance
