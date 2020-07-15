Gov. Noem expected to attend 98th annual Days of '76 in Deadwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 98th annual Days of ‘76 in Deadwood, which starts Monday, is expected to have the biggest parade in years that could include Gov. Kristi Noem, the event's chairman said.

Chairman Ted Thompson said so many people have asked to be part of the parade they started to ask them to bring their own wagons.

“We still have people bring some of their own stuff, but this is unbelievable,” he said. “Everything we have in the museum that’s capable of going up the street will go up the street.”

The Cheyenne Stagecoach, though, will remain in the Days of ‘76 Museum.

Thompson said that Gov. Noem is expected to be in the parade, which will be held on July 24 and 25.

Miss Rodeo America 2020 Jordan Tierney, former Miss Rodeo South Dakota and Miss Days of ‘76, is also expected to join in the festivities.

Thompson said the Days of ‘76 celebrates the history of the gold strike in the Black Hills and in Deadwood, along with famous gunfighters like James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok and Calamity Jane.