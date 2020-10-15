Gov. Noem headlines two campaign events in New Hampshire

On the same day that the state Department of Health reported a record 797 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths, Gov. Krisiti Noem is campaigning for President Donald Trump in New Hampshire where there is speculation she will run for president in 2024.

Noem, who is making appearances with Trump senior advisor Cory Lewandowski, is the headliner at two events in a state that holds the first presidential primary election in the nation.

On Thursday morning, the Trump Victory Headquarters in Manchester held what was billed a “Special event for Governor Kristi Noem,” according to the NHJournal. On Thursday night, she is the featured speaker at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s Amos Tuck Reception in Nashua.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the article, Noem is cast as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate along with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the United Nations.

The article poses the question of whether Noem and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu could run on the same ticket in the 2024 election.

“I’ve been to a lot of states lately campaigning for President Trump. I’m happy to go wherever he sends me,” Noem said. “I would love to visit New Hampshire again soon.”