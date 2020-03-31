Gov. Noem hires Rep. Jim Jordan's communications director

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a new communications director who has worked for some big names in the Republican party.

Most recently, Ian Fury has been the Communications Director for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for the past two years. Jordan was a dogged supporter of President Donald Trump during the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives and worked on the President's legal team during the trial in the Senate.

Fury worked to support Jordan in that cause and also answered questions regarding controversies surrounding the congressman about sexual assault allegations from Jordan's career as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fury graduated from Hillsdale College in 2015 and immediately went to work as a policy analyst for Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. From that role, he was promoted to the position of Communications and Policy Strategist.

A few months before Brownback resigned as governor of Kansas to become President Trump's Ambassador At Large for International Religious Freedom, Fury left the governor's office to become a Field Director for the Americans for Prosperity in Topeka, Kansas. Americans for Prosperity is the political action committee founded by Charles and David Koch to support libertarian and conservative causes.