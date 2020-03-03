Gov. Noem hires Venhuizen to be her third chief of staff

PIERRE | Gov. Kristi Noem has named a new chief of staff who's no stranger to the governor's office.
Tony Venhuizen, who held the top staff position under former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, will be Noem's newest adviser. He has been working for her office on a temporary basis since former chief of staff Joshua Shields left after fewer than three months on the job.
Venhuizen will be Noem's third chief of staff.
“Given his tenure and wealth of historical knowledge, Tony brings a unique set of skills to my team,” Noem said Monday in a statement. "I’m excited to have him leading my office as we head into the second year of my term.”
After serving on Noem's transition team last year, Venhuizen took a job with Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls. According to its website, he is listed as a partner who specializes in government relations, business law, and trusts and estates.
He will work for Noem full-time but continue to live in Sioux Falls, departing from the usual arrangement of having the chief of staff live in Pierre.
According to a news release from Gov. Noem's office, Venhuizen served in senior roles in the Daugaard administration, including more than four years as chief of staff. He also was appointed by Gov. Mike Rounds to the South Dakota Board of Regents, serving for five years, and has worked on the last three gubernatorial transitions.
“I am honored to accept this role,” Venhuizen said in the governor's press release. “Governor Noem is an energetic and forward-thinking leader, and I’m excited to work with her, Lt. Governor Rhoden, and the many fine people on her cabinet and staff.”